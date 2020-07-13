3 more school districts work to solidify plans for upcoming school year

Three more school districts decided on back to school plans Monday, as several concerns remain at the forefront of parents’ minds such as the likelihood of virtual learning, and when classes will start.

Both the Atlanta Public Schools board and Clayton County Schools board voted to approve their superintendents' recommendations to adjust the school calendar to give teachers more time to prepare for another semester plagued by the pandemic.

Atlanta public schools students will likely start the year with virtual learning on August 24, instead of August 3.

At a meeting Monday, board members emphasized all students in need will receive technology needed to continue that virtual learning and parents weighed in during a public comment period.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The conversation continues Tuesday, with a roundtable, further explaining the plan to have APS staff start Monday, August 3, but not students. To watch and participate in that round table, save the zoom link here.

Advertisement

Atlanta public schools emphasized there will be “checkpoints” leading up to the school year because the situation is so malleable.

Clayton County schools also approved a virtual start to the school year and later start date.

"I know some people are anxious to go back but we cannot do this at the time," Dr. Alieka C. Anderson said.

Clayton students will start August 10th, as opposed to the original August 3rd start date.

"We're going to do what makes sense for our teachers, our staff, and everyone in our district," she said.

Likewise, Dekalb schools are taking precautions, such as pushing their august 3rd start date back to august 17th and start with virtual learning.

Dekalb’s superintendent says there is a mandatory mask policy for all essential staff who will have to report in person.

Masks are a hot topic for Cobb families, as that school system has given parents the option of in-person, or virtual learning-- and is only recommending masks.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Rickey Ogelsby has a rising Cobb County 3rd grader and says masks should be worn.

“That is my biggest concern. It shouldn’t be recommended, it should be mandated," he said.

"I want my child to learn in person," he said. "But if we're looking at the CDC guidelines, if that's what we're following, the safest way to open schools is to wear masks and to social distance."