3 missing Georgia children found safe in Indiana

Three children who were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia have been found safe, authorities said.

Camden County Sheriff's Office Captain Larry Bruce said 5-year-old Autumn Gentry, 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Gentry, along with their mother have been located in Indiana.

Meadow Gentry, Autumn Gentry, and Kole Gentry (Source: Georgia State Patrol).

Camden County authorities are working with law enforcement to make sure the wife and children were there voluntarily.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert, Georgia's Levi's call, for the three children earlier Thursday. It has since been canceled.

The children were reportedly abducted by their father around noon Wednesday in St. Mary's, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities asked the public to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag #RTQ7135.

Advertisement

The family is cooperating with law enforcement, officials said.. The case remains an open investigation for the time being.