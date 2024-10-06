3 men shot outside popular nightclub in northwest Atlanta

Three men are recovering in the hospital following a shooting at a popular event space and nightclub in northwest Atlanta, Atlanta police say.

The shooting reportedly occurred overnight in the parking lot of The Bank, located on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Authorities responded to the scene and found the victims in the parking area. Crime scene tape was visible around a pickup truck, marking the location of the incident.

Police have not yet made any arrests and do not have a suspect in custody as of this morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Further details about the victims' conditions have not been released.