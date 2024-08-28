3 individuals arrested by Roswell PD for human trafficking

In Brief Roswell Police arrested three for human trafficking in a multi-agency operation. The operation targeted seven metro Atlanta locations linked to illicit activities. Investigation ongoing; more arrests expected.



The Roswell Police Department (RPD) has arrested three individuals on charges related to human trafficking following a major multi-jurisdictional enforcement operation.

The operation, which took place on Aug. 22, involved the Roswell Police Department alongside several partner agencies, including the DeKalb County Police, Gwinnett County Police, Sandy Springs Police, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Search and arrest warrants were executed at seven locations across the metro Atlanta area, leading to the arrests of Jeannot Joseph, 39, of Roswell; Qin Zhen, 48, of Sandy Springs; and Jinpei Li, 72, of Norcross on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and labor trafficking.

The investigation began in March when RPD’s Special Investigations Section uncovered a criminal enterprise operating out of various apartments in Roswell and throughout metro Atlanta, offering illicit massage services and prostitution. The recent operation also identified one new victim, adding to the two victims previously rescued as part of the same investigation.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and Chief of Police James Conroy praised the operation as a critical victory in the fight against human trafficking. "This operation is another vital step in the City of Roswell’s ongoing fight to eradicate human trafficking and illicit activities in our community," said Mayor Wilson. Chief Conroy added, "This is more than just a victory for law enforcement; it is a significant step forward in our ongoing fight to protect the vulnerable and bring justice to those who exploit them."

The investigation remains active, with further arrests and charges anticipated. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Detective Fields or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.