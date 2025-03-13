3 Georgia restaurants ranked among South's best by Southern Living

article

Georgia is home to some of the South’s best restaurants, and now three eateries have earned a spot on Southern Living magazine’s list of must-visit dining destinations.

What we know:

The iconic Southern cuisine hotspots featured in the ranking include Mary Mac’s Tea Room in Atlanta, Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room in Savannah, and Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island.

What they're saying:

Mary Mac’s Tea Room, often referred to as "Atlanta’s Dining Room," is known for its Southern comfort food, including chicken and dumplings, cube steak with brown onion gravy, fried chicken livers, fried catfish, deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, banana pudding, and Georgia peach cobbler. The restaurant recently reopened fully after a storm-related closure.

Savannah’s Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room is famous for its family-style Southern cooking, where guests never quite know what will be on the menu until they arrive. The rotating selection of dishes has made it a beloved institution.

For barbecue lovers, Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island serves up oak-fired, slow-smoked pork, beef brisket, and chicken, drawing visitors from across the region.

Southern Living compiled its list by conducting a Facebook poll, asking readers to share the restaurants they were most eager to visit.

