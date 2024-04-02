3 'Forbes World’s Billionaires' tied to Chick-fil-A, Georgia

article

Forbes released its annual list of the richest people on the planet on Tuesday. Among those 200 individuals are the Cathy family. The trio have direct ties to the iconic fast-food chain Chick-fil-A and have a long history with the Peach State.

Bubba Cathy, Dan Cathy, and Trudy Cathy White, children of Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, have each amassed a net worth of $11.2 billion, placing them on this prestigious list and among the globe's elite billionaires.

Bubba Cathy, 69, continues to play a pivotal role in Chick-fil-A's operations, holding the position of senior vice president and president of Dwarf House and Truett's Grill. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Bubba is known for his dedication to his father's vision of a values-led business, contributing significantly to the company's expansion while maintaining its foundational principles. His leadership extends beyond the boardroom into community betterment.

Dan Cathy, 71, serves as the chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A, a position that has allowed him to steer the company towards unprecedented growth since taking over in 2013. With a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University, Dan has been instrumental in embedding the customer-first philosophy and quality assurance that Chick-fil-A is known for. His commitment to leadership education and youth mentorship programs has earned him numerous accolades.

Trudy Cathy White, 68, the only daughter of Truett Cathy, embodies the Cathy family's entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic ethos. As a businesswoman, author, and speaker, she has leveraged her platform to promote spiritual growth, family life, and Christian principles. Her educational journey took her to Berry College in Rome. Beyond her role at Chick-fil-A, Trudy, with her husband John, co-founded Lifeshape, Inc., and the Impact 360 Institute, focusing on breaking the cycle of spiritual poverty and cultivating leadership in the younger generation.

Their story is deeply interwoven with the legacy of Chick-fil-A and the values instilled by their father, demonstrating a unique blend of entrepreneurial success and commitment to community service. The Cathy family's journey from Georgia to the global stage, as recognized by Forbes, serves as a testament to the enduring impact of family, faith, and philanthropy in the world of business. Hard work, but always closed on Sundays.