3 escape DeKalb County house fire uninjured, officials say

Firefighters responded to flames at a home on Tuesday on Treadway Drive in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said all occupants made it out uninjured.

Three adults are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters were working to contain the fire, which was "well-involved," at around 9 a.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw several fire units in a cul-de-sac, and flames appeared to be extinguished.

