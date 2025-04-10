3 convicted Chattooga County sex predators sentenced to prison

article

The Brief Georgia law enforcement arrested and prosecuted three men who attempted to meet minors for sex, not realizing they were communicating with undercover officers. Sentences ranged from 10 to 20 years, with prison time and strict sex offender probation conditions. District Attorney Clayton Fuller and Sheriff Mark Schrader’s teams were credited for their efforts in protecting children and holding offenders accountable.



Three men have been sentenced to prison following their convictions in a multi-agency online sting operation targeting child predators in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

What we know:

The men believed they were communicating with underage girls but were actually speaking with undercover law enforcement officers posing as minors. All three were arrested after arranging to meet the fictitious children for sexual encounters.

What they're saying:

"This is a message to every predator out there: If you come into our circuit looking to harm a child, you’re not walking away with a slap on the wrist — you’re going to prison," said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller, who led the prosecution of one of the cases. "We don’t take kindly to those who target our children. If you prey on our kids, the only person you will actually meet up with will be waiting for you in Cell Block 1."

The cases are part of an ongoing effort by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement to crack down on child exploitation and online predators.

Case Summaries

What we know:

Here's a look at each of the cases and related sentencing:

Case 1: Micah Van Donaldson

Donaldson, 41, was arrested after arranging to meet a girl he believed was 14 years old. Over text, he asked for sexually explicit images and discussed various sexual acts with the fictitious child, "Ally Brown." He was taken into custody at a gas station where he had planned to meet her.

Sentence: 20 years, with 6 years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation under sex offender supervision.

Prosecuted by: DA Clayton Fuller

Investigated by: Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and federal partners.

Case 2: Hugh Taff

Taff, 67, initiated sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer posing as 14-year-old "Skye Duncan." Despite being reminded of her age, he continued to pursue a meeting. He was arrested upon arrival at the agreed-upon location.

Sentence: 10 years, with 3 years to serve in prison and the rest on sex offender probation.

Prosecuted by: Assistant DA Winston Franklin

Investigated by: Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and federal partners.

Case 3: Bobby Brock

Brock was caught after engaging in sexual conversations with a fictitious 14-year-old girl named "Carley White" over Facebook Messenger. He showed up to a gas station in Summerville expecting to meet the child, but was instead arrested by deputies. He also had methamphetamine in his possession.

Sentence: 20 years, with 2 years to serve in prison, followed by mandatory substance abuse treatment and sex offender registration.

Prosecuted by: Chief Assistant DA Deanna Reisman

Investigated by: Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, and federal partners.