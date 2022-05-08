3 children found dead in Woodland Hills home on Mother's Day

article

Three children were found dead in a Woodland Hills home Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say they responded to the home in the 22000 block of Victory Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Sunday to calls for an assault with deadly weapon, when they found the children. When the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene, they pronounced all three children dead. According to officials, the children were between 8 and 12 years old.

Police say the children's mother is currently being questioned in the investigation, but officials have not confirmed if she's being considered a suspect.

UPDATE: Neighbors heard screaming, fighting before 3 children were found dead in Woodland Hills home

Advertisement

Police are still investigating. No other information was immediately available.