3 charged after parking deck crash ends in Dunwoody shooting

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The Brief A Dunwoody apartment parking deck shooting following a car crash on Tuesday resulted in three men facing criminal charges. Officers responded to Drift Apartments at 4000 Dunwoody Park after an argument escalated into a physical fight and shooting. A suspect fired five shots at a man running away, striking him in the foot before police took everyone into custody.



Three men face charges after a minor car crash in a Dunwoody apartment parking deck sparked a fight that ended in gunfire Tuesday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers went to Drift Apartments at 4000 Dunwoody Park after receiving a call about an armed person.

Authorities learned the incident started with a minor private-property car crash in the parking deck between a female driver and Jalen Wade.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 injured after parking deck crash leads to Dunwoody shooting

After the crash, the driver and Jalen Wade began arguing. Jalen Wade's brother, Andrew Wade-Bell, heard the commotion and came to the parking deck.

The driver called her boyfriend, Leonardo Dismukes, who arrived and joined the argument. The dispute turned into a physical fight, causing a firearm to fall from Leonardo Dismukes' pants.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, the woman picked up the gun from the floor. Once the physical fight ended, Leonardo Dismukes took the gun back from his girlfriend and fired five shots at Jalen Wade as he ran away.

Jalen Wade was struck in the foot during the shooting. Authorities detained and interviewed Leonardo Dismukes following the gunfire.

What's next:

Police charged Leonardo Dismukes with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Officers transported him to the DeKalb County Jail.

Police also charged Jalen Wade and Andrew Wade-Bell with simple assault for their roles in the fight prior to the shooting.

Officers took Andrew Wade-Bell to the DeKalb County Jail, while medical personnel took Jalen Wade to North Fulton Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. He will go to the DeKalb County Jail after receiving medical attention.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the female driver involved in the initial vehicle crash. Authorities have also not confirmed what specific traffic maneuvers caused the parking deck collision.