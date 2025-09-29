3 Atlanta Starbucks locations close as part of restructuring
ATLANTA - Starbucks recently announced multiple stores would soon close as part of a nationwide restructuring plan.
What we know:
The coffee chain is shuttering 100 "unprofitable" stores and cutting 900 jobs nationwide.
PREVIOUS STORY: Starbucks closing stores and laying off hundreds of workers
In Atlanta, three locations were closed, according to Tomorrow's News Today. The closures include 100 Peachtree Street inside the Equitable Building, 21 14th Street and 1870 Piedmont Avenue near Cheshire Bridge Road.
The downtown Atlanta location reportedly closed on Sept. 26 and the other two locations closed on Sept. 27.
An official list has not been released by Starbucks as of Monday morning.
What they're saying:
The company said it is working to transfer impacted employees and provide severance packages where necessary.