3 arrested in separate drug-related incidents in Towns County

article

Towns County investigators made three arrests on Thursday during two separate incidents, both linked to drug activity.

In the first incident, investigators received information about suspected drug activity in two rooms at the Holiday Inn Express in Hiawassee. Deputies say methamphetamine was found and seized.

Authorities arrested two individuals at the scene:

Hannah Jo Barajas, 26, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Lee Parson, 38, of Lula, was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Later that day, in a separate incident, investigators responded to a residence in the Upper Bell Creek area. After establishing probable cause, a search of the home was conducted, resulting in the arrest of one individual:

Cody Crane, 37, of Hiawassee, was charged with misdemeanor possession and use of a drug-related object.

Sheriff Ken Henderson commended the investigators for their dedication to tackling drug issues in the community. "As always, I commend the Towns County Drug Investigators for their hard work and diligence in getting drugs out of our community," he stated.

All were booked into the jail.