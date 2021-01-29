3 arrested during sexual assault investigation in Jackson County

article

Deputies in Jackson County said they have arrested three men after serving a search warrant during a sexual assault investigation.

Deputies said they served that search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the Nicholson area and found firearms and illegal narcotics.

Davius Lanier Casteen, 21, and Joshua Thomas Wells, 18, both of Nicholson, and Akhemu Nehisi Dunston, 19, of Athens, were taken into custody.

Davius Lanier Casteen (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Casteen was charged with rape, statutory rape, child molestation, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, cruelty to a child in the first degree, and three counts of obstruction of officers.

Akhemu Nehisi Dunston (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Wells and Dunston were both charged with possession of marijuana with the intent, possession of heroin, party to the crime of rape, party to the crime of child molestation, party to the crime of false imprisonment, party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of statutory rape, and party to the crime of cruelty to a child in the first degree.

Joshua Thomas Wells (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Wells faces an additional charge of felony violation of probation.

All three were booked into the Jackson County jail without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 367-8718 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Anonymous Tip Line at (706) 367-3784.

