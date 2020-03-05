3 arrested after dead animal parts found at UGA fraternity house

Three people were arrested after skinned animal carcasses were found outside of a University of Georgia fraternity house, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report.

A fraternity member told police he saw the dead animal parts on the front porch of the Chi Psi fraternity house located in the 1100 block of S. Milledge Avenue around 6:30 on February 7. But authorites said the dumping incident happened the night before on Feburary 6. The fraternity brother then told the house advisors, Doug Patterson and John Aitkens who then call police.

On February 13, Conner Donahoo, a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, told police he and two members of his fraternity "thought it would be a good idea to dump the carcasses on the front porch of Chi Psi". Police later learned an older fraternity member introduced the idea to them in a "joking" manner.

Carson Smith

Donahoo said he picked up Jackson Smith and Carson Smith from the Alpha Gamma Rho house who had a bag filled with a coyote carcass and raccoon parts and rats.

Carson and Jackson dumped the carcasses on the front porch of the Chi Psi house, before Conner drove them back to the Alpha Gamma Rho house.

Jackson Smith

Police arrested 19-year-old Carson Smith, 20-year-old Jackson Smith, and 19-year-old Conner Dunahoo. Both Carson Smith and Jackson Smith were charged with 1 count of criminal trespass and 1 count of improperly disposing of carcass.