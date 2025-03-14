3 arrested after Atlanta police find drugs, guns in APEX unit raid

article

The Brief APEX Raid : Police seized drugs, guns, and machine-modified firearms in a Clarissa Drive NW bust. Arrests Made : Three suspects face drug, firearm, and obstruction charges. Ongoing Probe : A dismantled vehicle was found; ACE Unit investigating.



A drug raid by the Atlanta Proactive Enforcement and Interdiction (APEX) Unit resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and a large quantity of illegal narcotics, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

What we know:

On March 13, APEX officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Clarissa Drive NW.

During the search, officers discovered a variety of drugs, including 1,289 grams of marijuana, 118 milliliters of promethazine, 36 grams of benzodiazepine (Xanax), 30 grams of MDMA, 14 grams of amphetamine (Adderall), and 34 grams of counterfeit M30 pills.

Authorities also seized five firearms, including three with switches that convert them into fully automatic weapons and a Draco pistol.

Three Suspects in Custody

Officers arrested and identified three suspects:

Terrell Brown, 27

Shawn Rushing, 28

James Price, 28

All three were charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and obstruction.

Ongoing Investigation

What's next:

During the search, officers also found what appeared to be a vehicle in the process of being dismantled for parts. The Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement (ACE) Unit responded to the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.