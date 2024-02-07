3 adults, 2 juveniles charged in multi-jurisdiction crime spree, Marietta police say

Local and federal law enforcement worked together to put an end to a crime spree that crossed multiple jurisdictions.

3 adults and 2 juveniles are now being charged with 20 felonies each.

"We had 5 individuals that came to our city bent on committing crime," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Surveillance video captured 5 people going from car to car smashing windows in a parking lot where several auto repair shops are located on Roswell Road in Marietta. Business owners say 11 cars were broken into.

Less than 20 minutes later, police say the crimes turned much more violent when detectives say the same 5 people tried to rob two men at the Motel 6 on Delk Road.

"Men with guns showed up, surrounded the vehicle demanding their money and belongings," said Officer McPhilamy.

The driver tried to get away. That's when police say the shooting started.

"As he was driving away, multiple members of this 5-man crew opened fire, striking that vehicle 14 times," said Officer McPhilamy.

One bullet hit the driver in the head, but miraculously he survived.

Investigators later connected this same 5-man crew to the carjacking of an Uber driver near Kennesaw State University that put the campus on lockdown.

Four of the 5, including two 19-year-olds, Alijah Carter and Giovanni Brown, and 17-year-old Khalil Lloyd, as well as one juvenile, are now in custody. Another juvenile is still on the run. All are from Dekalb County.

It took the FBI, Marietta Police, Cobb County Police and Dekalb County Police working together to put an end to this crime spree.

'We're very fortunate that all of these agencies were willing to work together so quickly to get them off the streets," said Officer McPhilamy.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say there could be additional charges including gang related charges tacked on to those 20 felony charges.