3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Tennessee, felt as far away as Georgia

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tennessee Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake happened around 2 p.m. near the Tennessee-Kentucky border. People reported feeling the earthquake from Kentucky to the Carolinas, the USGS says.

According to the USGS website, a few people reported feeling the earthquake in parts of Atlanta and North Georgia.

Kay Roberts, who lives in North Georgia near Sky Valley, told FOX 5 she was in her living room when she felt the shaking.

"My husband and I were just sitting on the couch, and the dishes were rattling, and the house, you could just feel it kind of trembling," she told FOX 5. "It was maybe 5-10 seconds."

Roberts said she got a call from her neighbor who she said felt it as well.

Earlier this month, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported outside of Atlanta.

This story was reported on from Atlanta.