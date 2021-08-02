295K pounds of raw beef recalled over possible E. coli concerns

A meat processor in Omaha, Nebraska, has recalled nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef that could be contaminated with E. coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on July 29 of some Greater Omaha Packing products, involving approximately 295,236 pounds of raw beef.

The affected products were produced on July 13, 2021, and were intended for non-intact use, a statement said. The items were then distributed to further processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The FSIS provided a list of products and product codes for the recalled beef on its website but did not indicate at which stores the meat might have been sold. The products have the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The issue was discovered when the FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli strain O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products, officials said.

E. coli, a bacteria found in fecal matter, can be particularly dangerous to infants, young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

The recall was announced a day after McCormick & Co. voluntarily recalled some of its seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning were among the products affected by the recall. The products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada, officials said.

