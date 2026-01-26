29-year-old Fitzgerald woman killed, GBI investigating

The Brief GBI is investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old Shekela Woodard Police responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. on Sullivan Court No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman following a shooting early Sunday morning in Fitzgerald, which is in Ben Hill County.

What we know:

GBI agents say they were called in at the request of the Fitzgerald Police Department after officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Sullivan Court. When officers arrived, they found Shekela Woodard of Fitzgerald had been shot and killed. Authorities say a party was taking place at the home at the time of the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Office in Perry or submit an anonymous tip.