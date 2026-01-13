29 dead dogs, 24 emaciated dogs found at Alabama home

article

The Brief Deputies found 29 dead dogs and 24 emaciated dogs at Lee County home Three residents arrested; investigation ongoing Authorities ask public to report tips to the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers



Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama are investigating an animal cruelty case after dozens of dogs were found dead and malnourished at a residence in the Beauregard community.

What we know:

Deputies responding to a call on Jan. 12 discovered approximately 29 deceased dogs placed in plastic bags in a backyard on Lee Road 146. Authorities also found about 24 additional dogs inside the home that were alive but appeared emaciated. Lee County Animal Control took custody of the surviving animals.

Three people who lived at the home — Curtis Dewayne Haralson, 63; Patricia Ann Sims, 54; and Tiffany Ann Sims, 27 — were taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail. Investigators say the case remains ongoing and felony charges are expected.