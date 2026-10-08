28-year-old man, teen student charged in Temple High explicit video case

The Brief A 28-year-old Fayetteville man faces child molestation and explicit material charges involving a 15-year-old Temple High School student. The 15-year-old student faces more than a dozen child sexual exploitation counts after showing explicit videos on school grounds. School administrators turned the investigation over to law enforcement after finding no campus connection to the acts.



A 28-year-old man and a 15-year-old high school student face criminal charges after administrators uncovered explicit videos circulating among students at Temple High School.

Temple High School investigation

What we know:

Taylor Williams, 28, of Fayetteville, faces charges of possessing explicit material of a minor, child molestation and enticing a child. Authorities said Williams lives in Fayetteville, about 60 miles from Temple High School, where the 15-year-old victim attends.

The investigation began when the 15-year-old student showed questionable, explicit videos to other students at school. School administrators noticed the videos during a routine investigation into on-campus rumors and notified the school resource officer after determining the acts did not happen on campus.

The 15-year-old girl faces more than a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of children for allegedly distributing videos and pictures of car sex acts. Officials confirmed she is not being held in youth detention but will process through the juvenile court system. Carroll County Schools confirmed they are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Investigators say the case remains open.

Sheriff's office warnings

What they're saying:

Carroll County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey highlighted the 13-year age gap between Williams and the student, emphasizing the potential for manipulation.

"I mean, she's 15. And that's end of the day. He's 13 years older than her," Hulsey said. "And we also know from having our own children. Children just don't develop mentally. You know, they're not where a 28 year old would be when they're 15. So, I don't know what manipulation may have been taking place on his side of things."

Addressing the teenager's distribution charges, Hulsey expressed sympathy while stressing accountability and rehabilitation.

"I'm sorry that she has to be held accountable for that as well," Hulsey said. "Not in youth detention. She will, you know, maneuver through the juvenile court system and hopefully through juvenile court. They really provide really strong guidance and information and programs that will not only help her, but help her family facilitate getting her back on the right path so that this doesn't occur again."

Unanswered questions in case

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed how or where Williams and the teenager first met.

Investigators have not detailed how long the communications and meetings between Williams and the teenager had been occurring prior to school officials stepping in.

Guidance for parents

What you can do:

The sheriff's office urges parents to actively monitor their children's cellphones, digital communications and social circles to prevent grooming and exploitation.

"So, if we're not constantly in our children's business because she's probably not paying for that cell phone, we don't know what they're really doing, what they can to you at home may not really be what's going on when you're not around, so just be more aware of who your children are talking to online, who they're meeting up with, where they're going after school, and just making sure that we keep them safe," Hulsey said.