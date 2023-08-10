26-year-old Fulton County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

A 26-year-old Fulton County man was arrested Aug. 7 for sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, their Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit began investigating Zion Gilliard in June 2023 after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Gilliard was found in Clayton County and arrested and GBI agents searched his home for computers, cell phones and other electronic devices.

He was taken to Clayton County Jail after his arrest.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.