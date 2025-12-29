25-year-old shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh neighborhood of Atlanta

The Brief Man arrives at Grady with gunshot wound Shooting may have occurred in southwest Atlanta Investigation by APD remains ongoing



A man was hospitalized Sunday night after arriving at Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to the hospital around 8:49 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting victim brought in by a private vehicle. Police said they found a 25-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Due to his medical condition, the victim was unable to provide investigators with information about how he was injured. A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting may have occurred near the intersection of Roy Street SW and McDaniel Street SW.

What's next:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the area to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suspect information has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police noted that details are preliminary and could change as new information becomes available.