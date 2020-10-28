25 arrested, 21 wanted in year-long Georgia gang operation

Georgia law enforcement agencies have arrested dozens of suspects after a year-long investigation into gang activity in the state.

Officials said at a press conference Wednesday that the investigation known as Operation Caged Dove began in March of 2019 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Upson County District Attorney's Office to look into a series of crimes spanning multiple counties.

The investigation showed a pattern of racketeering activity as part of a group known as the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods, a statewide group that officials called a "criminal enterprise."

Law enforcement has accused the group of crimes including but not limited to drug trafficking, assault, theft of money and personal property, conspiring to assault inmates, and recruiting gang members.

In total, the indictment charged 46 people with 92 counts of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, 59 counts of violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking heroin, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of murder, 24 counts of aggravated assault, and other charges.

Of the 46 suspects indicted, 25 people have been arrested and 21 are fugitives now wanted by police.

"Today's announcement highlights why my administration continues to prioritize fighting criminal street gangs and supporting the GBI Gang Task Force," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

"My message to gang members looking to prey on innocent Georgians, commit crimes, and destroy lives is simple: we will not stop until every community is safe," the governor said.

The following individuals were arrested in the operation. All but Ronald Chatman are in the Upson County Jail at this time,

Christopher Tyler Bennett, 24,

Xavier Lamar Carter, 21,

Ronald Elwood Chatman, 53,

Tyree Dasean Crosland, 27,

Derrick Lavar Ferguson, 41,

Robert Freeman, III, 26,

Juan Manuel Gomez-Penaloza, 25,

Travis Alan Goode, 31,

Shamune Deante’ Harris, 29,

Charles Bradford Martin, 36,

Kenneth Darnell Patterson, 31,

Sterling Leroy Pennix, 31,

Zacorrius Tykevius Pope, 23,

Winston Porter, 23,

Christopher Jacori Rogers, III, 20,

Bobby Roshaun Rouseau, 23,

Damarion Q Sinkfield, 17,

Anthony Wade Smith, Jr., 29,

Maurice Kentrell Stewart, 30,

Darron Lamar Stokes, 39,

Larris Donnie Sutton, 32,

Asia Larie Thompson, 31,

Jason Velasquez, 18,

Myrrin Trelorenz Watson, 41,

Samuel A. Workeneh, 17,

The following people are wanted in connection with the indictment.

LaKeisha Alexander, 30,

Adelino De Araujo, 27,

Javier Gilberto Bernardo, 19,

Reginald Carter, Jr., 26,

Abraham Croxton, III, 44,

Abraham Jamal Felder, 32,

Draylin LaKeith Holland, 22,

Trakia Nashay Johnson, 23,

Nico Antwain Jones, 32,

Quentin Arnell Lawyer, 40,

Tristan Dominic Monfort, 23,

Andre Denard Noble, 37,

Alphonso Quiroz Plancarte, age unknown (Foreign National),

Marquise Eugene Rangel, 39,

Anthony Quantaus Scott, 40,

Desmond Darnell Stafford, 30,

Zachary Matthew Taylor, 29,

JD Christopher Trottman, 34,

Terry Lamar Walker, 33,

Devin Trelorenz Washington, 28,

Ryan Matthew Willis, 21.

This investigation is being prosecuted by the Upson County District Attorney’s Office.

