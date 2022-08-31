25 alleged members of 'whites-only' gang convicted of conspiracies, drug, weapon charges

Federal prosecutors said 25 alleged gang members pleaded guilty to a decades-long criminal conspiracy that operated inside and outside Georgia prisons.

U.S. Attorneys said "Ghostface Gangsters Gang," or GFG, is a "whites-only" gang founded in a Georgia jail circa 2000. Three of the gang's original seven founding members, known as "pillars," were among the defendants to plead guilty in the investigation that spanned multiple years.

Jeffrey Alan Bourassa, also known as "JB," "Babyface," and "Kid," pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering on Aug. 25 in Cobb County. David Gene Powell, or "Davo," pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering on July 22, 2021. He was sentenced to four years and one month in prison on Feb. 23. Joseph M. Propps, Jr., or "JP," pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine on June 9, 2021. Propps received 10 years, and one month in prison on Oct. 5, 2021.

Other defendants pleaded guilty to an alleged Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act conspiracy, drug trafficking, attempted murder, maiming and a variety of gun charges. Other defendants from throughout metro Atlanta — including Gwinnett, Cobb, Walker, Carroll and Pickens counties — pleaded guilty between April 2018 and September 2021.

One man, Victor Manuel DeJesus, was accused of shooting at a deputy. Another, Christopher Jarman Davis, was accused of using an ax to slice off a GFG tattoo from a person's chest as a punishment. A group of about seven alleged gangsters was convicted in the alleged RICO conspiracy. One man, Kevin Scott Sosebee was accused of leading officers on a chase in 2017 in which an officer swerved to avoid bullets while pursuing him.

Others were convicted of drug and weapon possession, kidnapping, assault and witness intimidation. Prosecutors said GFG also operated inside Georgia prisons.

"On the street and from behind bars, Ghostface Gangsters have trafficked drugs and orchestrated and perpetrated horrific acts of violence," U.S. Attorney Ryan. K. Buchanan said in a statement.

"Thanks to the tireless and coordinated efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, 25 gang members and associates charged in this case have pleaded guilty, including three of the men who created this dangerous criminal organization."

Several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama, plus the FBI, investigated alleged members.