24-year-old woman shot, killed Friday on Waldrep Circle in Marietta

The Brief Cobb County police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death Friday morning on Waldrep Circle in Marietta. The victim, 24-year-old Favia Gricelda Naely Vicente Velasquez, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit.



Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death Friday morning on Waldrep Circle.

What we know:

Officers from Precinct Three responded around 7:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of Waldrep Circle after receiving a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Favia Gricelda Naely Vicente Velasquez, of Marietta, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the department’s Major Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation.

The victim’s body was transported to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

Authorities said next of kin has been notified.