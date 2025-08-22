24-year-old man arrested at Suwanee Walmart for upskirting

The Brief Suwanee police arrested 24-year-old Jae Ross at Walmart for taking photos or video under women’s dresses Ross had been banned from the store and was previously arrested in 2024 for similar behavior He faces charges including trespass, obstruction, and unlawful recording; later released on bond



Suwanee police say a man previously banned from Walmart was arrested again after allegedly taking inappropriate photos or video – known as upskirting -- of women inside the store.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Walmart on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road on Aug. 17 after being notified of a trespasser later identified as 24-year-old Jae Ross. According to police, Ross had been barred from the location after being accused of taking photos under women’s dresses.

Investigators say surveillance video from that day showed Ross squatting near a woman in a green dress to capture an image up her skirt. At least three women were photographed, according to the report.

When Ross left the store, police attempted to take him into custody. After a brief chase, he was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and using a device to record or observe underneath clothing.

Officers also discovered he had a prior arrest in November 2024 for similar behavior and an active warrant for failure to appear on a suspended license offense.

Ross was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with criminal trespass after notice; obstruction of a law enforcement officer; and use of a device to observe or record underneath or through an individual's clothing.

What we don't know:

Ross' current status is unknown. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information and a mug shot.