23-year-old struck by vehicle Monday in Powder Springs, investigation underway

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations, S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit, is actively investigating a single-vehicle pedestrian collision that occurred at 12:42 p.m. Nov. 27. The incident took place at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Buck Road within the city limits of Powder Springs.

Preliminary findings suggest that a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by 18-year-old Isis Barber from Powder Springs, was traveling south on Forest Hill Road, approaching Buck Road. Simultaneously, a pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Catone Sinclair, was crossing Forest Hill Road from the eastern sidewalk outside a marked crosswalk and was struck by the Toyota Corolla.

Catone Sinclair sustained serious injuries and was transported to Kennestone Hospital. Isis Barber was unharmed in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.