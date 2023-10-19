22-year-old reportedly shot during road rage incident near Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

On Oct. 18 at approximately 4:25 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 5 officers responded to a report of a person shot near 754 Paines Ave. NW.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 22-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Preliminary information suggests that the victim was shot during a road rage incident near Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW. Officers responding to the scene detained a possible suspect. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.