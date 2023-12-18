22-year-old duck hunter, baseball player from Georgia reportedly drowns in Alabama

article

A 22-year-old Georgia resident's body was recovered early Monday in Jackson County, Alabama.

According to AL.com, Brooks Hardie was duck hunting in a kayak on Lake Guntersville on Saturday when the kayak capsized.

The incident happened near Goose Pond Colony Resort in Scottboro, Alabama.

Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division, ALEA’s Aviation Unit, officers from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), and Scottsboro and Jackson County rescue squads were brought in to search for Hardie.

Hardie was a star baseball athlete at Bremen High School in Georgia, where he graduated in 2021. He also played for Snead State Community College.

His official cause of death has not been determined. It is assumed that he drowned at this time.