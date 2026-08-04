207 Peachtree welcomes high-energy sports bar and bluesy dive bar to lineup

The Brief High-energy sports bar Peachtree Sporting Club and classic dive bar American Dive have both opened inside downtown Atlanta's 207 Peachtree. 207 Peachtree is a 45,000-square-foot entertainment, dining, and event venue located in downtown Atlanta, right at the corner of Peachtree Street and Andrew Young International Boulevard. Once home to Regenstein’s Department Store, the building dates back to the 1920s, and has been fully restored and reimagined by RPB Management Group.



Just because the World Cup has come and gone doesn't mean the concept of "game night" has to end in downtown Atlanta!

In fact, the competition is hotter than ever thanks to Peachtree Sporting Club, the immersive sports bar experience that recently opened inside 207 Peachtree.

First things first: 207 Peachtree is a 45,000-square-foot entertainment, dining, and event venue located in downtown Atlanta, right at the corner of Peachtree Street and Andrew Young International Boulevard.

Once home to Regenstein's Department Store, the building dates back to the 1920s and has been fully restored and reimagined by RPB Management Group.

The venue will eventually host six unique concepts, one of which is the aforementioned Peachtree Sporting Club. Founders say it's essentially a high-energy hangout where sports take center stage, both on wall-to-wall screens and thanks to suites outfitted with simulator bays for interactive competition.

Another one of the concepts is located just downstairs from Peachtree Sporting Club, and is called American Dive.

In the mood for barbecue and blues? American Dive is the place. Located in a former storage vault, the "classic dive bar" will feature nightly live music and a menu of beer and barbecue (including burnt end bites, beef brisket, and baby back ribs).

Peachtree Sports Club is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, and American Dive is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to Midnight on Sundays. The address? Well, you already know it: 207 Peachtree Street Northeast in Atlanta. And for a look inside the concepts, click the video player in this article!