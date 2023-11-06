2023 municipal elections happening Tuesday in metro Atlanta area | Helpful links

Voters will cast their municipal elections ballots tomorrow on Election Day in Georgia.

Voters in Atlanta will make their choices for the people to fill four open Atlanta school board seats.

There are also mayor races on the ballots in College Park, Brookhaven, Stonecrest, Austell, Lilburn and many other cities.

In East Point, Roswell and South Fulton, voters will choose council seats.

Here are some things you need to know before you vote:

