200 metro Atlanta families line up for back-to-school shoe giveaway

More than 200 Atlanta-area families received a welcome boost as part of a back-to-school shoe giveaway hosted Tuesday morning at Soul Play on Ponce.

What we know:

The event, organized by the 1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group, provided each family with a $100 gift card to purchase new sneakers just in time for the new school year.

Children lined up with their families to pick out fresh kicks from brands like Nike, ASICS, and others — all free of charge.

Eleven-year-old Princeton, one of the recipients, shared his gratitude, saying, "Shoes are very expensive… I’m glad because, you know, it’s a lot. So this really helps."

The White Law Group contributed $20,000 to support families in need through the shoe event, emphasizing the importance of consistency and community support. "These are hardworking folks," one organizer said. "We’re just here to provide a little bit of support, get their kids back to school looking good."

The generosity doesn’t stop there. The group plans to donate another $20,000 in groceries on Wednesday at two Walmart locations. Details will be announced the morning of the donation.

What's next:

The giveaway comes as many metro Atlanta districts prepare to head back to school later this week. Districts starting Thursday include Decatur City Schools, Douglas, Henry, Jackson, Griffin-Spalding, and Lamar counties. On Friday, students in Barrow, Cherokee, Coweta, and Marietta City Schools return to class.