20-year-old woman injured in downtown Atlanta shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police say a 20-year-old woman was shot around 3:28 a.m. Sunday near Courtland Street NE and Andrew Young International Boulevard NE. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta police say a 20-year-old woman was shot around 3:28 a.m. Sunday. The shooting happened near Courtland Street NE and Andrew Young International Boulevard NE. Police believe the woman was standing nearby when she heard gunfire and was struck, and the investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 3:28 a.m. to reports of a person shot in the 100 block Courtland St. NE. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators believe the woman may have been standing near Courtland Street NE and Andrew Young International Boulevard NE when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.