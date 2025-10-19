20-year-old woman injured in downtown Atlanta shooting
Atlanta police say a 20-year-old woman was shot around 3:28 a.m. Sunday near Courtland Street NE and Andrew Young International Boulevard NE. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 3:28 a.m. to reports of a person shot in the 100 block Courtland St. NE. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Investigators believe the woman may have been standing near Courtland Street NE and Andrew Young International Boulevard NE when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.
What's next:
Detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a post on the department website.