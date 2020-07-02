20-year-old man shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex

A 20-year-old man is recovering in a hospital after a shooting overnight in northwest Atlanta.

Police say a gunman opened fire at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Northside Circle shortly before 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the makes suspect may have been trying to shoot someone else who lived in the complex who drives the same car as the victim.

The victim was shot in the back.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of any potential suspects or the victim.

