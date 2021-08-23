20-year-old dies in one-car wreck in Jonesboro, police say

Police said a 20-year-old man died Sunday night after he was trapped in his car following a collision on Tara Blvd and Highway 138 in Jonesboro.

Police said firefighters were on-scene to help free the man at around 10:51 p.m. on Sunday night and he was rushed to a hospital, where officials say he died.

Police identified the man as 20-year-old Brandon Richardson and notified his family.

Investigators determined Richardson was attempting to make a right turn from Tara Boulevard onto Highway 138 when he lost control of his car, collided with the crosswalk traffic control device and flipped several times before stopping.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

