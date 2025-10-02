20 arrested in Stephens County drug trafficking investigation

article

The Brief 20 arrested in Stephens County after yearlong drug probe Seizures include cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, and 59 guns Ringleader Manathan Colbert, 48, among those charged



A sweeping, yearlong investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization has led to the arrest of 20 people in Stephens County and surrounding areas, authorities announced this week.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the Metro Gang Task Force and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, working with the FBI and multiple local agencies, executed six search warrants and 20 arrest warrants in a large-scale operation. Officials said the group, directed by 48-year-old Manathan Colbert of Toccoa, trafficked cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, and marijuana across Stephens, Habersham, and Rabun counties.

The operation involved a coalition of law enforcement, including the FBI North Georgia Major Offenders Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Toccoa Police Department, Cornelia Police Department, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Counterdrug Task Force.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the investigation dismantled a major network that funneled drugs and firearms into northeast Georgia communities. To date, the operation has resulted in the seizure of 29 pounds of marijuana, 5 ounces of cocaine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 45 pills, 19 oxycodone pills, and 59 firearms. Additional arrests are expected.

Those arrested and charged include:

Manathan Colbert, 48, Toccoa – multiple RICO violations, trafficking cocaine, gang charges, sale of controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute.

Terrance Rashaud Fortson, 35, Toccoa – RICO violations, gang charges, and illegal use of communication facility.

Daniel Amir Glasco, 35, Toccoa – RICO violations, gang charges, and illegal use of communication facility.

Joel Lorenzo Jackson, 47, Toccoa – RICO violations and illegal use of communication facility.

Amanda Michelle Murray, 42, Toccoa – RICO violations, marijuana possession with intent, and illegal use of communication facility.

Mario Chanteze Lacy, 44, Toccoa – RICO violations and illegal use of communication facility.

Steven Eugene Jones, 53, Mount Airy – illegal use of communication facility.

Elizabeth Ann Hill, 46, Demorest – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ansley Dae Smith, 23, Toccoa – RICO violations and illegal use of communication facility.

Deborah Lee Hancock, 60, Clarkesville – RICO violations, cocaine possession, and illegal use of communication facility.

Mackenzie Lea Sessoms, 25, Eastanollee – RICO violations and illegal use of communication facility.

Musa Sullah, 46, Banks County – RICO violations and illegal use of communication facility.

Javier Hernandez-Duarte, 26, Toccoa – RICO violations, cocaine possession, and illegal use of communication facility.

Kerry Rebeccah Sheriff, 42, Toccoa – RICO violations, marijuana possession, and illegal use of communication facility.

Charles Nicholas Cash, 43, Toccoa – RICO violations and illegal use of communication facility.

Vernard Durham, 56, Toccoa – RICO violations, cocaine trafficking, and illegal use of communication facility.

Marvin Junior Teasley, 48, Toccoa – RICO violations, cocaine possession, and illegal use of communication facility.

Allen Johann Curry, 41, Toccoa – RICO violations, cocaine trafficking, and illegal use of communication facility.

Malik Isaiah Sillah, 24, Atlanta – marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

Nigel Abraham Sillah, 23, Atlanta – marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

The GBI and FBI expect the takedown to significantly reduce the availability of illegal drugs in northeast Georgia.