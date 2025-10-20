2 young men shot at Fairburn Road apartment complex late Sunday night

The Brief Two 20-year-old men were shot late Sunday night on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. One victim remains in surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital; the other suffered a graze wound. Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two 20-year-old men wounded late Sunday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Fairburn Road around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, shot in the neck and cheek, underwent surgery overnight at Grady Memorial Hospital, while the other was treated for a graze wound to his left ear.

What we don't know:

Investigators said they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. So far, no suspect information or vehicle description has been released.