2 women shot Saturday night in Catoosa County, 1 dead

The Brief Deputies respond to noise complaint, find two women shot One victim died at the hospital, the other remains injured Suspects fled scene; investigation ongoing in Catoosa County



A woman is dead and another injured after gunfire erupted late Saturday night during a disturbance in Catoosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Sheriff Gary Sisk said deputies responded just before 11 p.m. to a noise complaint at a residence on Indian Springs Road. When they arrived, deputies encountered a chaotic scene with 10 or more people in the yard and people firing shots while fleeing.

Two women at the home had been shot. Deputies provided aid until EMS arrived. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one later died.

The victims were identified on Monday as 24-year-old Daysha Lynch (deceased) and 18-year-old Emma Lynch, who is reported to be "stable."

Authorities believe the shooters have left the area. Investigators from multiple agencies are working to identify those responsible.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we will release information as we can," Sisk said in a statement.

What we don't know:

