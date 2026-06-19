2 women accused of drugging man, stealing luxury watches in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for two women who allegedly drugged a man and stole high-value wristwatches worth more than $25,000. The theft occurred at a Buckhead home after the victim met the suspects at a nearby commercial property. Crime Stoppers is offering an anonymous reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Investigators are searching for two women accused of drugging a man inside a Buckhead home and stealing a luxury watch collection worth tens of thousands of dollars.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a larceny report on June 4 in the 200 block of E Paces Ferry Road NE.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man met two women on West Paces Ferry Road NW and accompanied them back to his home.

While inside the home, the man was drugged. When he woke up, the two women had disappeared along with several high-value men's wristwatches stolen from the property. Law enforcement officials estimate the stolen timepieces are worth more than $25,000.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the two female suspects seen in the shared video and photos. It also remains unknown what specific substance was used to drug the victim or how the women managed to leave the neighborhood with the stolen luxury items.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the women or has information about the theft to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to remain eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Authorities state that tips can be submitted by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA to 738477.