2 teens take gun, knock out deputy and escape custody in Jenkins County

Two teenagers have escaped custody in Jenkins County, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Thursday afternoon. According to BCSO, the inmates were able to obtain Jenkins County Sheriff's Office Deputy Perry's gun and used it to knock him unconscious. They also fired 3 shots in his direction, but he was not struck.

The armed teenagers then made their escape.

Deputies with Burke County rushed to Highway 56 and Knight Road, just south of the Richmond County line, around 1:30 p.m. They advised citizens in the area to lock their doors and report any suspicious individuals to 911 immediately. The teenagers should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jenkins County is located south of August. It's largest town is Millen.

Deputy Perry was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



