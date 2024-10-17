2 teens with fatal gunshot wounds found in vehicle in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of 17-year-old Beatriz Vega and 19-year-old Roberto Deleon, who were found critically injured in a vehicle on Oct. 12.

Deputies responded to an automated crash alert from an iPhone around 1 a.m. at 3253 West Stewart Mill Road. However, upon arrival, officers found no signs of a collision. Instead, they discovered Vega and Deleon in the front seats of the car with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

The Douglas County Criminal Investigations Division is following up on leads and examining evidence to determine what led to the fatal shooting. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the lead investigator, Michael Aziz, at 770-920-3923 or via email at maziz@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

The investigation is ongoing.