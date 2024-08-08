2 teens arrested for truck theft, damaging football field in Gwinnett County

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were arrested after a chase on Tuesday involving a stolen truck, a high school football field and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, they were told a Ram 1500 truck was stolen from a driveway of a house on Adams Acre Drive in Lawrenceville on Aug. 6. The owner of the truck had video that showed the two thieves entering multiple vehicles before finding keys in the truck and taking it.

After stealing the truck, the thieves allegedly drove it to Mill Creek High School and used it to damage the football field.

Later that day, the truck was picked up by several Flock cameras in the Buford area. Officers responded and found the truck behind a Walmart on Sardis Church Road. The two thieves were sitting inside the truck.

The officers attempted to box the vehicle in with one officer parking behind the truck and the other parking in front. However, the truck began moving, most striking one of the officers.

The officers followed the truck for a short distance until it crashed into another vehicle on Hamilton Mill Road. After the crash, the two thieves jumped out and started running.

Officers chased the two thieves, tasing the 16-year-old girl in the process.

The 17-year-old, who has been identified as Robert Krause of Lawrenceville, was also captured a short time later.

Krause and the girl were taken to a youth detention center. Their charges include aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer, reckless driving, hit-and-run, driving without a license, obstruction, giving false name to a police officer, theft by taking motor vehicle, and entering auto.