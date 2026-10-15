2 students arrested after report of weapon prompts Clarkston High lockdown

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The Brief Clarkston High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of two students with a weapon on campus. DeKalb County School District Police responded, and the students were arrested. School administrators confirmed all students and staff are safe, but have not confirmed whether a weapon was recovered.



Two students were arrested Thursday afternoon after reports of a weapon on campus prompted a lockdown at Clarkston High School, school officials said.

What we know:

School staff and DeKalb County School District police responded to reports that two students had a weapon on campus Thursday afternoon, according to a letter sent to parents from the school's principal.

Administrators immediately placed the high school on lockdown as officers investigated.

School police officers found the two students and arrested them, school officials said. School leadership confirmed all students and staff are safe. Officials added that both students will face legal charges and district disciplinary consequences.

School administrators commended staff and campus police for their quick response and urged families and students to continue reporting suspicious activity using the district's "See Something, Say Something" protocol.

What we don't know:

District officials have not released the names or ages of the two students involved.

Authorities have also not specified what type of weapon was reported, whether a weapon was located or seized by police, or whether any threats were made prior to the lockdown.