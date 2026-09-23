2 shot near apartment complex in Oakland City neighborhood, police say

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot near an apartment complex on Oakland Lane SW. Officers confirmed both individuals were shot, and an active investigation is underway. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the condition of the victims or suspect information.



Police are investigating after two people were shot in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The incident was reported at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW.

Police confirm that two people were shot and officers are currently investigating.

Investigators remain on the scene gathering evidence and working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

SKYFOX 5 showed Atlanta police gathering evidence near a discarded electric scooter as they blocked off the street with crime scene tape while investigators worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta Police gather evidence near a discarded scooter on Oakland Lane SW where two individuals were shot in southwest Atlanta on September 23, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity, age, or medical condition of either victim.

Police have also not provided information regarding potential suspects or what led up to the gunfire.