2 possibly shot on Timbers East Drive in DeKalb County

The Brief Neighbors reported at least two people were shot on Timbers East Drive. A woman said her family’s home and at least one other home were struck by gunfire. DeKalb County police are investigating, but details about the victims’ conditions have not been confirmed.



A shooting on Timbers East Drive left at least two people wounded, according to neighbors, as DeKalb County police investigated an active scene Friday morning.

What we know:

A woman whose family lives in the neighborhood told FOX 5 Atlanta that her family’s home and at least one other home were struck by gunfire.

Neighbors reported that one person was shot in the arm and another person also was struck. Their conditions were not immediately confirmed.

Officers cordoned off the area with police tape and placed several evidence markers around the scene. Detectives were speaking with people in the neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to confirm the number of victims, their conditions and the circumstances of the shooting with police.

This is a developing story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.