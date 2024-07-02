2 person arrested for 2023 murder of 20-year-old Covington man

On June 27, Julius Dennis, 21, of Conyers, was arrested as the second suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Braxton Singleton of Covington.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 people arrested in connection to April 3 murder in Newton County

Dennis faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, drug-related offenses, and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime. Prior to his arrest, Dennis had been incarcerated in DeKalb County for unrelated charges since April 30, 2023.

The first suspect, Amin Ya-Sin, was apprehended on May 26, 2023, and charged with murder, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, and drug-related offenses. On the same day, Eva Simmons and Kristiana Simmons were also arrested for tampering with evidence.

The incident occurred on April 3, 2023, around 3 p.m. when Newton County deputies responded to a report of penetrating trauma on Highway 162 at Wildcat Creek Estates.

They discovered a 21-year-old male critically injured and Braxton Singleton deceased.

A potential third victim later checked into Gwinnett Medical Center.

Initially, there was no connection between this victim and the earlier incident, but investigators later confirmed his involvement and identified him as Julius Dennis.