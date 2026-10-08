2 people wounded in overnight DeKalb County shooting
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were wounded in a shooting overnight at a home on Rockcliff Road in DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting occurred at the home, but details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.
What we don't know:
The conditions of the two people wounded were unknown. No information was provided about a suspect or any arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.