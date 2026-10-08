2 people wounded in overnight DeKalb County shooting

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The Brief Two people were wounded in an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The shooting happened at a home on Rockcliff Road. Their conditions were not immediately known.



Two people were wounded in a shooting overnight at a home on Rockcliff Road in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at the home, but details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two people wounded were unknown. No information was provided about a suspect or any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.