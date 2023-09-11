2 people stabbed Saturday night at Coca-Cola Roxy in metro Atlanta

Two people were stabbed at a concert on Sept. 9 at Coca-Cola Roxy, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

It reportedly happened after a live concert at the venue. Two people were stabbed multiple times inside Coca-Cola Roxy and were rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

A description of the attacker led police to a gas station on Windy Hill Road. It was there that they arrested 40-year-old Oskar Tapia Gonzalez of Cartersville.

The victims were identified as 31-year-old Hector Perez and 27-year-old Jonathan Perez, both from Tustin, California.

CCPD did not say if there is a connection between the attacker and the victims or why the victims were stabbed.

Gonzalez is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

This investigation remains active and ongoing and anyone with pertinent information regarding this incident is asked to reach out to the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.