2 people shot on Middleton Road in NW Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman on Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:51 p.m. along Middleton Road NW.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was shot, and an adult male received a graze wound. Both victims refused medical transportation.

Investigators say the victims were shot by someone they knew.

